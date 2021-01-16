'Afraid of Fighting Me': McGregor Believes He Knows the 'Real' Reason for Khabib's Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in October after defeating US fighter Justin Gaethje. The Dagestani star said family issues were behind his decision, but his "archrival" Conor McGregor thinks the fighter hung up his gloves for another reason.

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated him in 2018, quit the octagon because he's "afraid" to face him again.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, the "Notorious" said that "a true fighter" would never walk away knowing how many great fights are still ahead.

He also recalled their epic face-off in 2018 and weighed in on why he didn't beat Nurmagomedov, adding that he's now "at the top" and knows how to "destroy" him.

"I think he's afraid to fight me. That's for damn sure and I don't blame him. I fought the best of him on that night, he fought the worst of me on that night."

Khabib defeated McGregor on 6 October 2018 in the main event of UFC 229 tournament, defending his UFC lightweight championship. Chaotic scenes followed as the Russian jumped into the crowd to confront some of the the Irishman's supporters. He was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months, while McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months for his part in the scuffle.

In October 2020, unbeaten Khabib announced his retirement.

McGregor has announced his own retirement three times over the past several years – only to go back on his word.