Conor McGregor Retires From MMA Again Moments After UFC 250

The Irishman has already quit sports two times, only to come back shortly thereafter, and if his latest decision appears to be just as unstable, he could well acquire a reputation of a boy who cried "retirement".

MMA icon Conor Mcgregor has announced retirement moments after Amanda Nunes's victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor tweeted in the early hours of Sunday. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

The Irishman's decision will likely leave many MMA fans puzzled given that he has been calling for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and also appeared eager to put up a fight with newly-crowned interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion has already retired twice: the first time in April 2016, only to make a U-turn two days later, and then again in March 2019. He announced a return to the Octagon in July that year, and came back this January with a knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

It appeared that UFC boss Dana White was not shocked at all at McGregor's announcement. “That’s Conor,” he said on Sunday. “You know how Conor works. That’s how he does things.”

White added that he understands why McGregor might want to call it given the current state of the world. “If these guys want to sit out and retire right now or anybody feels uncomfortable in any way, shape or form with what’s going on, you don’t have to fight. It is all good,” he said.

“So if that’s what Conor’s feeling right now … I feel ya. “It’s not like I’m going, ‘Holy s**t, this is crazy. This is nuts.’ Nothing is crazy and nuts right now because everything is crazy and nuts right now. So, on a certain level, I totally understand it and get it.”