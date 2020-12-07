Jurgen Klopp Reveals He Had 'Goosebumps' Due to Fans' Return to Stadiums

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp said he had "goosebumps" as he praised the return of fans to Anfield after the 11th round of the Premier League match with Wolverhampton.
According to him, it was very emotional to see the first fans at the stadium after playing 10 months without them due to the ongoing pandemic.
"The game, the atmosphere, it was so nice. I had goosebumps. They started 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - really nice. I never knew it could feel that good,” Klopp said, as quoted by Goal.com, a media outlet.
"Wasn't it a perfect night? Whatever the weather was like outside, it was sunshine inside the stadium,” he added.
Only 2,000 fans were allowed to attend the Premier League match.
The game took place at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and ended with a score of 4:0. Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip scored for Liverpool.
