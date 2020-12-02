Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Shows How to Celebrate a Victory – Photo

If there is anything Jurgen Klopp loves more than seeing his team win it is… hugging and on Tuesday the German showed how a manager should celebrate a victory. Liverpool's game against Ajax could have ended in a draw or even in defeat if it were not for Caoimhin Kelleher, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, who had to step in after the main goalie Alisson suffered a hamstring injury last weekend.
This was Caoimhin's first game in the Champions League and just his fifth appearance for the Merseyside squad, but the young athlete handled it like a true professional, fiercely repelling shots from Ajax's players. During the final minutes of the match he made an incredible save after Klaas-Jan Huntelaar headed the ball at point-blank range.
"Over the moon really with how the whole night went for me and for the whole team to get the win and to qualify. Just delighted".— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020
Caoimhin Kelleher on a memorable @championsleague debut 🙌
At the final whistle Klopp rushed through the pitch in order to give the young athlete the biggest bear hug.
🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/h5JB6ax7Wi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020
Liverpool is now on top of group D with 12 points after beating Ajax. The club became the third team from the Premier League to secure a place in the knockout stage together with Chelsea and Manchester City.
Another English team, Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain today. To get into the playoffs the Red Devils need to win the game and then not lose against Leipzig next week.
