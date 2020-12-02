Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Shows How to Celebrate a Victory – Photo

The Reds have become the third English team to secure a place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League after beating Ajax. However, this time not all the laurels went to Liverpool's attacking line.

If there is anything Jurgen Klopp loves more than seeing his team win it is… hugging and on Tuesday the German showed how a manager should celebrate a victory. Liverpool's game against Ajax could have ended in a draw or even in defeat if it were not for Caoimhin Kelleher, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, who had to step in after the main goalie Alisson suffered a hamstring injury last weekend.

This was Caoimhin's first game in the Champions League and just his fifth appearance for the Merseyside squad, but the young athlete handled it like a true professional, fiercely repelling shots from Ajax's players. During the final minutes of the match he made an incredible save after Klaas-Jan Huntelaar headed the ball at point-blank range.

"Over the moon really with how the whole night went for me and for the whole team to get the win and to qualify. Just delighted".



​At the final whistle Klopp rushed through the pitch in order to give the young athlete the biggest bear hug.

​Liverpool is now on top of group D with 12 points after beating Ajax. The club became the third team from the Premier League to secure a place in the knockout stage together with Chelsea and Manchester City.

Another English team, Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain today. To get into the playoffs the Red Devils need to win the game and then not lose against Leipzig next week.