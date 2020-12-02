Sergio Ramos Offers Conor McGregor a Fight

Though not currently fit to play for Los Blancos, the captain is feeling in shape to take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. He has been spending a lot of time in the gym while healing, which has done wonders for his body, as his latest Instagram video demonstrates.
On Tuesday, Ramos posted a videoclip of himself walking topless and grinning after a gym workout as he flexed his muscles. He captioned the video with a call-out to the retired Irish fighter: "When you're ready, @thenotoriousmma”, adding a winking emoji.
McGregor, a two-weight world champion in the UFC, responded by commenting on Ramos' post: “Stay Ready, my brother Sergio! We have a big fight coming up.”
Notorious is currently preparing to face Dustin Poirier on January 23, in a rematch of their September 2014 bout at UFC 178. The two sports stars have seemingly struck up a friendship online, as Ramos invited McGregor to Real Madrid training after the UFC star showed off his football skills on social media. The Irish fighter accepted the offer, commenting: "My brother, thank you! The next time I am in Madrid I would be honoured."
