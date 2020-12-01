Liverpool Defeats Ajax, Secures Place in Champions League Last 16

English football club "Liverpool" defeated the Dutch "Ajax" by a score of 1:0 on Tuesday, having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.
Curtis Jones was the one to score for Liverpool, during the 58th minute.
Liverpool obtained 12 points from five games, topping in Group D. Second place is occupied by Atalanta (8 points), followed by Ajax (7) and Midtjylland (1).
The club celebrated the victory in its Twitter account.
We're into the last 16, Reds 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/VrkUPm3owR— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020
In another match of the quartet that took place in Bergamo, Italian “Atalanta” drew even with the Danish “Mittyylland” with a score of 1:1.
A week ago, Atalanta beat Liverpool 2:0, having won in northwest England.
All comments
Show new comments (0)