Argentine Teen Claiming to be Maradona’s Son Reportedly Seeks to Exhume Icon's Body for DNA Test

The teenager has claimed that he is an illegitimate son of the football icon for years, saying that he had long before seen his own photo in a magazine that reported he was allegedly Maradona’s son. Despite the subsequent stir in the family, he says he has continued to raise the issue and claims he even talked to his “dad”.

Santiago Lara instructed his lawyer to begin court action after legendary soccer player Diego Maradona was laid to rest in the Jardin de Paz cemetery amid scenes of rioting in Buenos Aires.

Lawyer Jose Nunez has lodged a written request with a family court in La Plata demanding Maradona’s autopsy, DNA results and the exhumation of his body so it can be transferred to a court morgue, reports The Sun.

The move is the latest development in Lara's attempts to prove he is the son of the former footballer. The teenager has been claiming to be Maradona’s son since 2013.

His mother Natalia Garat died aged 23 from lung cancer in 2006 following an alleged seven year on-off relationship with Maradona.

Santiago told Telemundo programme Suelta la Sopa: “My mum sadly died when I was just three years old but days before her death, when she had to remove her ventilator to speak, she told a group of lawyers I was Diego’s son."

“I just want to know who I am. The financial side of things is not something that matters to me."

“I know this demand is going to cause major turmoil in Argentina but if I don’t do this, who is going to give me the DNA?”

Maradona has recognised two sons and three daughters by four different women, including his ex-wife Claudia Villafane and former long-term partner Veronica Ojeda, as his own.

Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla said that Maradona would assume his responsibilities as Santiago’s father if the blood link was confirmed.

Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez has decreed three days of mourning after the death of the legendary player of a suspected heart attack aged 60.