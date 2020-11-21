Liverpool Down to Bare Bones Ahead of Table Topping Clash With Foxes

Premier League champions Liverpool come up against league leaders Leicester on Sunday with both sides missing key players due to injuries sparked largely by the recent international break, according to Talksport.
The past two weeks have seen a number of Liverpool players drop out of contention with star striker Mohamed Salah catching coronavirus at his brother’s wedding while playing in Egypt.
L’égyptien Mohamed Salah a été testé positif a la COVID-19, il aurai attrapé le virus lors de ce mariage ! 🦠 pic.twitter.com/JiZEvQ09yE— Conte2Foot (@Conte2Foot) November 13, 2020
Meanwhile defender Joe Gomez recently underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee, as the defender suffered an injury while in England training ahead of last week’s defeat of the Republic of Ireland.
To make matters worse for Liverpool fans, Gomez’s fellow defender Andy Robertson and also captain Jordan Henderson got injured on international duty, too.
The injury crisis has led to speculation that coach Jurgen Klopp could seek to bring in replacements during the winter transfer window that starts in January.
All comments
Show new comments (0)