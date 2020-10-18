Register
15:13 GMT18 October 2020
    Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham Utd and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

    Klopp Seeks Replacements After £75 Million Van Dijk Gets Injured In Reds Derby Day Draw with Everton

    With the domestic transfer window now closed, Liverpool’s focus will be on putting together a strong run of form in the Premier League and Champions League. Transfer attention will soon turn towards January after a productive summer that saw Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota join the Reds from Bayern Munich and Wolves respectively.

    Defender Virgil van Dijk's knee injury is "not good", according to Liverpool boss manager Jurgen Klopp.

    Van Dijk was hurt in a heavy challenge by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 draw.

    The Dutch defender was unable to continue and will now see a specialist to discover the full extent of the injury.

    Since his £75 million arrival from Southampton in January 2018, van Dijk has been Liverpool's leader and arguably the most crucial component in Klopp's side which won the Premier League this year and the Champions League in 2019.

    The Reds are now sweating on news of their talisman, but according to beIN Sports it is not good news.

    They announced at half-time of the Manchester City v Arsenal clash: “Information that we are receiving is that he’s done his anterior cruciate ligament and if that is the case he’ll be out for the best part of seven or eight months.”

    While reports that van Dijk may miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury may end up proving overly pessimistic, the problem looks serious and van Dijk could end up being sidelined for months.

    This would provide a headache for Klopp as he seeks to plug the massive hole in the Reds' defense.

    Fabinho may well be utilised as a defender in van Dijk's absence and the Brazilian has already proved in a recent game with Chelsea that he can play in a deeper role, which he may end up reprising in the forthcoming weeks and months. 

    Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham Utd and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Why Did Liverpool's Klopp Call Sir Alex Ferguson at 3 AM?
    The downside is the Reds would miss Fabinho's quality in midfield. Another option is getting club captain Jordan Henderson to play further back. That would likely mean playing one of  Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita further forward. 

    Klopp may also be considering bringing in youngsters such as recent signing from Ajax Sepp Van Den Berg or French teenager Billy Koumetio to fill van Dijk's shoes. English centre back Rhys Williams could also be an option.

    But whoever finally gets the nod, replacing a superstar like van Dijk will not be an easy task and Klopp may well believe that Liverpool's chances of retaining their first Premier League title in 30 years appear slimmer as a result. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liverpool FC, Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp
