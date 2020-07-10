Barcelona Drawn Against Bayern Munich or Chelsea as Champions League Prepares to Restart Next Month

The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, is to host a special mini-tournament to decide the winner of this season’s Champions’ League. The holders, Liverpool, were knocked out by Atletico Madrid just days before the coronavirus lockdown began.

Barcelona will play Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the quarter finals of the Champions’ League if they can get past Napoli.

The draw has been complicated by the fact that the lockdown happened before the second leg of the last round could be played.

Champions League QF draw:

Real Madrid or Man City v Lyon or Juventus;

Leipzig v Atletico Madrid;

Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern;

Atalanta v PSG.

Ties one-leg only. In Lisbon on Aug 12/13/14/15.

Remaining R16 second legs to be played Aug 7/8. No neutral grounds there — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) July 10, 2020

​The second leg of four games will all be played on 7 August - Manchester City will be at home to Real Madrid, and are leading 2-1 from the first leg, Bayern Munich host Chelsea and are 3-0 up from the first leg, while Barcelona play Napoli with the tie poised at 1-1 and Juventus host Lyon, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

If Manchester City make it to the quarter finals they will play Juventus or Lyon.

First Ball is out in the Champions League Draw



And it's.......



Well that's embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/X8mRLz3Dkm — Thegingerwig (@thegingerwig) July 10, 2020

​Four teams are already through - Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Red Bull Leipzig.

Leipzig will host Atletico Madrid.

Atalanta will host Paris St Germain.

All the quarter finals, semi finals and the final will take place in Lisbon, at the homes of Benfica or Sporting Lisbon.

The final is due to take place on 23 August at Benfica's Stadium of Light.

On this day in 2015, Jordan Henderson was made #LFC club captain



He's since led the Reds to the Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup and the Premier league.



🏆🏆🏆🏆



Inspirational 💪 pic.twitter.com/EKN6VOuG1R — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 9, 2020

​