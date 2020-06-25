Liverpool Wins First Premier League Title in 30 Years

Liverpool has won its first English Premier League title since 1990, after Manchester City failed to defeat Chelsea on Thursday.
WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020
On Tuesday, Liverpool took emphatic 4:0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Liverpool was crowned champions with seven matches still to take place, which is the earliest title victory in English top-flight history.
Liverpool fans celebrating being crowned Premier League Champions outside Anfleid right now. #LFC pic.twitter.com/qR2VBdFTjM— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) June 25, 2020
