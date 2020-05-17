Bayern Munich and Union Berlin Players Arrive at Stadium Ahead of Closed-Door Match - Video

Sputnik is live from outside the An Der Alten Foersterei stadium in the German capital Berlin where football stars from Bayern Munich and Union Berlin are arriving ahead of their first match since the suspension of the season due to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Bayern Munich holds the title of 2018-2019 Bundesliga champion and is one of the most successful clubs in the world, having won 29 national titles and 19 national cups.
Union Berlin, based in Köpenick southeast of the German capital, has competed in the 2 Bundesliga, the second division of professional football in Germany.
