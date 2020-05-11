Register
12:32 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dortmund's Julian Weigl and Schalke's Amine Harit challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga derby match in October 2019.

    Ready For Kick Off? Why German Bundesliga Will Be First of European Football Leagues to Resume

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/83/1079268360_0:0:2001:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_2419b8e2f0bc108a63a5d43cec98229f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202005111079269619-ready-for-kick-off-why-german-bundesliga-will-be-first-of-european-football-leagues-to-resume/

    Professional football across Europe ground to a halt in March when the COVID-19 outbreak began to hit Italy, then Spain and eventually all of the continent. Now, with the worst of the crisis believed to be over, several countries have been given the whistle to kick off again.

    European sports fans have been deprived of action for almost two months as the infectiousness of the coronavirus meant games involving physical contact were suddenly major risks not only to the players but also to the fans.

    In fact there have been widespread allegations the contagion was worsened by two specific matches - Atalanta v Valencia on 19 February and Atletico Madrid’s visit to Liverpool on 11 March, in which the Spanish club knocked out the Champions’ League holders.

    Around 40,000 Atalanta fans travelled from the club’s home town of Bergamo - which was to become the epicentre of the virus - to Milan, where the game was staged.

    COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people in Italy, 32,000 in Britain and 26,000 in Spain but experts believe it has peaked and some leagues are ready to resume their interrupted seasons.

    Germany

    Germany has suffered far less than other big European countries - with only 7,569 deaths, which amounts to only 90 per one million of population - and the Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has given the go ahead for the season to resume.

    The German Football League (DFL) decided last week to resume the Bundesliga on Saturday, 16 May, making it the first top level league to take that step.

    ​German teams are in isolation together and the matches will be played behind closed doors, with only a handful of staff and officials in attendance, plus television cameras beaming the games back to grateful football fans at home.

    The most mouth-watering fixture is the Ruhr valley derby, betwen Borussia Dortmund and their old rivals Schalke 04. Both teams are sequestered in hotels within their respective stadiums and Schalke’s players will take a coach to the Westfalenstadion before the game on Saturday afternoon.

    ​Bundesliga officials are desperate to complete the season by 30 June and have set up strict regulations for training and matches, including regular testing of players for COVID-19.

    On Saturday, 9 May, Dynamo Dresden’s entire team was placed in quarantine for 14 days after two players tested positive. They play in the Bundesliga’s second tier.

    Borussia Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Funke media group: "We always expected that the remainder of this season will not be trouble-free. These tests and results are also a sign of our transparency."

    Borussia are four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich but the Bavarians have to come to Dortmund at the end of the month.

    Italy

    Italy’s top division, Serie A, was suspended on 9 March and an extraordinary meeting of club representatives is to discuss the issue of resuming the league on Wednesday, 13 May.

    ​Comcast, DAZN and IMG, who collectively own Serie A’s broadcasting rights, have not paid the final 220 million euro instalment of the 2019/2020 season.

    The Italian football federation (FIGC) wants the season to be completed behind closed doors, without spectators.

    The Italian government has not decided whether to give its blessing to such a scenario, although it lifted a ban on players training last week.

    An unidentified Torino player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 8 May.

    Torino’s president, Urbano Cairo, is among the most reluctant to resume the season and said last week Italy should be concentrating on next season.

    England

    Officials from the 20 Premier League clubs are holding a meeting on Monday, 11 May, about how to resume and complete the 2019/20 season.

    Project Restart, as it is known, has been given little encouragement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made no mention of professional sport in his speech on Sunday evening.

    ​Liverpool - who have never won the Premier League title - are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and even City fan Noel Gallagher conceded they should be crowned champions.

    But the three relegation spots are still up for grabs with Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham all level on 27 points and Aston Villa - who have a crucial game in hand - two points behind.

    It has been suggested that the remaining Premier League games be played behind closed doors at neutral venues but the chairmen of several clubs, including relegation-threatened Brighton, have objected.

    ​The FA Cup has also reached its quarter final stage but the prospect of the final being played at Wembley without fans is almost too much to bear for most English football fans.

    Spain

    Spain has been decimated by COVID-19 and one of the youngest casualties was Francisco Garcia, 21, a youth team coach at Atletico Portada Alta, who died in March.

    But the daily number of coronavirus deaths fell to 143 on Sunday, 10 May, the lowest figure since 18 March and the President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, said on Monday, 11 May, the season would resume on 12 June.

    ​Every club in Spain's top two divisions began testing players last week and the champions, Barcelona, have started individual training, the second step of the league's four-phase protocol for returning to action.

    Real Madrid resumed individual training on Monday, 11 May.

    Mr Tebas told the Movistar TV network: "I'd like to restart on June 12 but we have to be prudent and it's not just up to football, it's also up to society, we all need to focus on complying with measures to protect health."

    He confirmed that spectators would not be allowed into stadiums to watch the matches but said they would come up with "some innovative ideas for broadcasting the games.”

    Barcelona are currently two points ahead of their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who beat them 2-0 in the last El Classico of the season on 1 March.

    France

    France is out of kilter with the big European football leagues, having curtailed the season as early as 30 April.

    On that day the French football league decided Paris St Germain would be crowned champions of Ligue 1 and there would be no more games until the 2020/2021 season kicks off in August or September.

    ​PSG were 12 points clear of Marseille but Lyon, who were in seventh place, hit out at the authorities, claiming it would suggest to other countries that the French were less passionate about football than their neighbours.

    Lyon put out a statement saying: "How can we fight with our foreign competitors who, in the vast majority, chose to wait cautiously to restart their championship? How can we prevent the gap from widening further between French football and all the other major European countries?"

    But they got little support from the other French clubs.

    Lyon have reached the last 16 of this season's Champions League and are still awaiting a date for their match with Juventus.

    Toulouse and Amiens, who were well adrift at the foot of the table, were relegated and Marseille and Rennes given places in next season’s Champions League alongside PSG.

    Netherlands

    The Dutch were the first to give up on the 2019/2020 season.

    But unlike the French, they decided not to hand the title to Ajax, who were level on points with AZ Alkmaar.

    They also decided to dispense with relegation or promotion, which was good news for bottom place RKC Waalwijk and struggling Den Haag but was greeted with dismay by Cambuur, who were 11 points clear at the top of the second tier.

    The club are based in the small town of Leeuwarden and their managing director, Ard de Graaf, described the ruling as “very illogical and unfair”.

    Switzerland

    The Swiss Super League was suspended on 23 February but clubs returned to training on 11 May.

    The date of 20 June has been mooted for a resumption of the league but some clubs believe the season should be abandoned.

    When the league was halted, Saint Gallen and Young Boys Berne were level on points at the top of the table.

    ​Sion, who were languishing in eighth place, cancelled several players' contracts, including those of former Arsenal pair Alex Song and Johan Djourou, and their president Christian Constantin is dead set against resuming the season behind closed doors.

    He said: "Ninety-three percent of our resources come from ticket office sales, members and sponsors, and only seven percent from television rights. Resuming the season behind closed doors would make us lose a lot of money.”

    But Young Boys’ general manager, Wanja Greuel, disagreed: "We want to continue the season, to determine a champion, the clubs qualified in European cups, and relegation.”

    Mr Greuel said not completing the season would be "disastrous for the entire football family."

    Russia

    The Russian Premier League has suggested resume its season on 21 or 28 June.

    The league has been discussing with health authorities the best way to resume group training sessions.

    Zenit St Petersburg are currently nine points ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow, with Akhmat Grozny and Krylia Sovetov staring relegation in the face.

     

    Tags:
    football, France, La Liga, Serie A, English Premier League, Bundesliga
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse