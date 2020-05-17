Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Rejected Real Madrid Offer, Egypt’s Coach Reveals

The Egyptian superstar, who netted 29 goals for the Merseyside squad last season and was named the best Premier League player in 2017/2018, constantly appears in sports news with the world’s best clubs wanting to sign the 27-year-old.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah rejected an offer by Real Madrid in 2018, the Egyptian national team assistant coach has revealed. In an interview with OnTime Sports Hany Ramzy said Salah broke the news during training."I was talking to Salah and he told me that Real Madrid had sent him an offer. The offer was really good, but Salah discussed it with me and Mr Cuper [the former coach of Egypt's national football team ], and he decided to stay with Liverpool because he was comfortable there", Ramzy told OnTime Sports.

It appears that Salah's decision to stay at Anfield paid off. The Reds, who lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final that year, performed brilliantly the following year. Not only did they win the most prestigious club football tournament in the world last season, making an historic comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final, they finished second in the Premier League losing one point to champions Manchester City and Salah played the key role in the club's success. This year Liverpool has looked leven more stunning. The Reds are on top of the Premier League table with a 25 point lead and are on the way to winning their first domestic trophy after a 30-year title drought.

The English Premier League plans to resume on 12 June after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, not all players are happy about it. Chelsea striker Willian is keen to return to the pitch, but only when it is safe to do so. Britain has the second highest death toll (34,466) from the infectious disease after the United States (90,113). The number of confirmed cases stands at 240,161, according to real-time statistics website Worldometer.