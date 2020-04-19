Tony Ferguson Advises Conor McGregor to 'Get in Line’ After His Threats on Twitter

After Tony Ferguson made weight on Friday prior to the now-cancelled UFC 249 fight against Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor decided to mock "El Cucuy", taking to his Twitter.
“Hahahajaj. You will be bet to the absolute nucleus pulposus when I get you, kid,” the Irish fighter allegedly wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.
Though the tweet was deleted, Tony Ferguson was informed about the statement during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.
The US lightweight champion, who is on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC, however, wasn't much impressed and proposed "drunken" McGregor to get in line.
“He’s probably drunk. I don’t give a f***. Seriously, I don’t give a s*** about what he says. This dude wants to fight now because I’m a value guy. No way. I can’t count on these two dudes [McGregor and Khabib]. I got Justin Gaethje to worry about. They can get in line.”
After Khabib decided not to participate in the fight due to coronavirus concerns, he was replaced by US fighter Justin Gaethje as the fight was scheduled to take place at the Tachi Palace casino in Northern California.
However, after UFC's president, Dana White got rejected by UFC broadcaster partner ESPN and its parent company, Disney, he postponed the fight until 9 May.
