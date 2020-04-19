UFC Posts Moments from Khabib Nurmagomedov's Most Memorable Fights

The UFC has published a number of videos on Instagram in which Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov tackles his opponents during fights, and having invited subscribers to choose the best "trash-talking" moment.
In the first video, Khabib “trolls” American Michael Johnson at the UFC 205 tournament in November 2016.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The second bit features the undefeated fighter’s attempt to speak with UFC President Dana White during his bout against Edson Barboza. Finally, the third video in the selection shows the momentous fight with Conor McGregor in October 2018, which resulted in the crushing defeat of the Irishman.
On 18 April, the 31-year-old Khabib was supposed to have a bout against American UFC fighter Tony Ferguson, but their duel has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fight has been arranged four times previously, but each time it has been called off because of health or fitness issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)