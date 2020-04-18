Barcelona Rejected Chance to Sign Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United wanted to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona between 2007 and 2008, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon revealed to Al Mayadeen in an interview.
According to Calderon, Alex Ferguson who coached the English club did not want to lose the star player, especially to rival Real Madrid.
Nevertheless, Ronaldo was adamant about his decision to join the Spanish club and his proposed move to Barcelona never gained traction.
"Barcelona was delighted with that opportunity, but Cristiano Ronaldo was very clear he wanted to go to Real Madrid", Calderon concluded.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and became its all-time top goal scorer. He is also the captain of the Portuguese national team, which won the Euro 2016 final against host nation France. Since 2018, he has been playing for Italian champions Juventus.
