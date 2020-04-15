Size Matters: Between Ronaldo and Messi, Who Has the Biggest….Telly?

It’s corona quarantine time, so all competitions have moved offline, be it in footy, or things that are quite far removed from sports.

Perceived rivals, football icons Ronaldo and Messi can apparently even compete about the size of their tellies, especially as the two are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

So, who’s leading?

According to The Sun’s measuring tape, the boob-tube in the Portuguese forward’s living room boasts 65" from corner to corner. There’s no certainty about the brand, but it could hardly be cheap given the host’s expensive taste, or could it be?

There is obviously more than one TV set at Ronnie’s place, though. For instance, the one that the Juve star chooses to entertain his four kids with - currently locked up 24/7 together with him and partner Georgina Rodriguez - is much larger. It is a roughly € 5,100 Samsung with a 75” screen, The Sun’s estimates suggest.

But even this one lags behind Messi’s mammoth, also a Samsung, but one that stretches 85’’ - from corner to corner and would have cost the Barcelona star, ranked as the top-paid athlete by Forbes in 2019, around €6,300.

As is clear from Messi’s social media updates, such a gadget must allow the 5ft 7in footballer to feel like being in the thick of the action - something that would come in particularly handy during the lockdown, wouldn’t it?

So, Messi wins the biggest gogglebox prize, but comforting news for Ronaldo is that it’s not another - seventh all in all - Ballon d’Or for his Barcelona rival. At least, for now.