Training Alone: Lionel Messi Quarantined in His Luxurious Mansion Amid Coronavirus Fears

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi self-quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, he voiced his support for those who are fighting against the deadly disease, also urging people to follow instructions from the health authorities in order to combat the infection.
Son días complicados para todo el mundo. Vivimos preocupados por lo que está ocurriendo y queremos ayudar poniéndonos en el lugar de aquellos que peor lo están pasando, o bien porque les afectó directamente a ellos o sus familiares y amigos, o porque están trabajando en primera línea para combatirlo en hospitales y centros de salud. Quiero enviarles mucha fuerza a todos ellos. La salud debe ser siempre lo primero. Es un momento excepcional y hay que seguir las indicaciones tanto de las organizaciones sanitarias como de las autoridades públicas. Sólo así podremos combatirlo de manera efectiva. Es el momento de ser responsable y quedarse en casa, además es perfecto para disfrutar ese tiempo con los tuyos que no siempre se puede tener. Un abrazo y ojalá consigamos darle vuelta a esta situación cuanto antes. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome
But the sudden isolation does not mean the player will become out of shape, as his mansion has everything to get in a proper practice, as his home has a football field, a large swimming pool, and a gym inside. Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo have shared numerous photos of their house, showing all the things that help the superstar prepare for games.
