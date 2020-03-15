Training Alone: Lionel Messi Quarantined in His Luxurious Mansion Amid Coronavirus Fears

Spanish authorities previously suspended La Liga games and introduced mass lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to official data, there are over 6,300 infected and almost 200 dead from the disease, which makes Spain the second worst-hit country in Europe, after Italy.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi self-quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, he voiced his support for those who are fighting against the deadly disease, also urging people to follow instructions from the health authorities in order to combat the infection.

But the sudden isolation does not mean the player will become out of shape, as his mansion has everything to get in a proper practice, as his home has a football field, a large swimming pool, and a gym inside. Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo have shared numerous photos of their house, showing all the things that help the superstar prepare for games.