Ronaldinho Scores Five Goals in Paraguay Prison Game, Helping Team Win Suckling Pig - Report

The famous footballer ended up in Paraguayan prison over accusations of using a fake passport to enter the country. Several media outlets earlier reported that the now-retired athlete was stripped of his Brazilian and Spanish passports by authorities over debts and unpaid taxes.

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho Gaucho apparently continues to shine in the world's most popular sport even after officially retiring in 2018, this time not in some grand tournament though, but in a semi-annual futsal match at a prison in Asuncion, Paraguay. The athlete scored 5 goals and assisted in 6 more helping lead his team to an 11-2 victory.

Several journalists and media outlets published photos and a video allegedly depicting the match.

Ronaldinho's efforts not only helped his team win, but also earned them a 16-kilo suckling pig for a barbeque party that came as the main prize, according to a report by the website Sport.es.

The football star ended up in a Paraguayan jail on 9 March 2020 over accusations that he entered the country along with his brother using fake passports. Their lawyer confirmed that the documents, found by the police during a search at their hotel suite, were fake, but insisted that the two received them as a gift from an unnamed businessman. He hasn't clarified why the brothers chose to use fake documents.

At the same time, earlier media reports suggested that Ronaldinho's Brazilian and Spanish passports were confiscated by the authorities over the athlete's debts and unpaid taxes in July 2019. There has been no official confirmation of these reports so far.