16:31 GMT13 March 2020
    Nantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading Let's keep hope outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan.30, 2019

    Emiliano Sala: Has Premier League Footballer's Death Finally Been Solved?

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Sport
    0 02
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107210/99/1072109900_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_98b260431e20c4a9948fad0aef82b4af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202003131078557506-emiliano-sala-has-premier-league-footballers-death-finally-been-solved/

    In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala never played a game for them because he was killed when the light aircraft he was on crashed into the English Channel.

    The pilot of the Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft carrying Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala was probably overcome by carbon monoxide fumes, shortly before the plane plunged into the sea near Guernsey, according to a report published on Friday, 13 March.

    The Air Accidents Investigation Branch published its final report into the mysterious death of Premier League footballer Sala, who died in January 2019 when the plane he was in vanished.

    The report said the pilot David Ibbotson, 59, did not have the correct licence to fly at night or to carry fee-paying passengers.

    It said his rating for that type of aircraft had expired in November 2018 and it said there was "significant evidence" Mr Ibbotson had been expecting to be paid for the flight, despite not being licensed to carry passengers.

    In this image released Monday Feb. 4, 2019, by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) showing the rear left side of the fuselage including part of the aircraft registration N264DB that went missing carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala, when it disappeared from radar contact on Jan. 21 2019.
    © AP Photo / AAIB
    In this image released Monday Feb. 4, 2019, by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) showing the rear left side of the fuselage including part of the aircraft registration N264DB that went missing carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala, when it disappeared from radar contact on Jan. 21 2019.

    Sala, 28, flew to Wales to sign a contract after being signed from Nantes for £15 million during the transfer window and was quoted on the club’s website as saying: “I’m very happy to be here. It gives me great pleasure and I can’t wait to start training, meet my new team-mates and get down to work.”

    ​He then returned to Nantes to say goodbye to his team-mates at the French club.

    Football agent, Willie McKay, is understood to have arranged the private plane to bring him back to Wales on 21 January but it never landed and a air-and-sea search was called off a few days later. 

    The wreck of the plane was later discovered on the seabed and Sala’s body was eventually recovered and buried in his native Argentina.

    ​The body of Mr Ibbotson has never been found but in August last year the AAIB's initial report said both men - the only people on the single propeller plane - were thought to have been exposed to "potentially fatal" levels of carbon monoxide.

    The AAIB report said carbon monoxide "can reduce or inhibit a pilot's ability to fly an aircraft depending on the level of that exposure.”

    Cardiff City, who were relegated from the Premier League in May last year, are still wrangling with Nantes over the transfer fee.

    The Welsh club were ordered to pay the first tranche - £5.3 million - by Uefa but have refused and the case is going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

    Earlier this week Dorset Police, which is investigating the crash, said it would take no further action against a man arrested in North Yorkshire last year on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Sala's death.

    Premier League, Nantes, Cardiff City, Emiliano Sala
