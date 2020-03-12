Cristiano Ronaldo Placed Under Quarantine After Teammate Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Italy, where the 35-year-old plays, has recently been placed on lockdown as authorities try to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, the worst outside China. Movement in and out of cities has been restricted and people are no longer allowed to gather in public. The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy has jumped to more than 12,000.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been put under quarantine since it became known that his teammate, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani had contracted the coronavirus. Rugani tested positive for COVID-19 just days after Juventus faced Inter Milan. Players on both teams, coaching staff, referees, and everybody else involved in the game were also put in quarantine.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him", the club said in a statement and added that Rugani is not currently suffering from any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The development comes as Italy’s Serie A as well as all sports activities in the country have been suspended as part of the government’s attempt to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Juventus’ second game against Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League has been called off too.

Reports say that the English Premier League, widely considered the best football league in the world, may see its clubs competing behind closed doors as the number of people who've contracted the respiratory illness continues to grow.