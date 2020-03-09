Watch Cristiano Ronaldo High-Five Ghost Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree that restricts movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche amid the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, Italian government confirmed that all sport in the country will be played without spectators until 3 April.

Portuguese Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's best-known association football players, joked about empty stands in a match that was closed to spectators because of the coronavirus infection epidemic in Italy.

A funny incident occurred after the members of the Turin team left their bus near the fences where fans traditionally meet the players who arrive. Ronaldo ironically high-fived the non-existent fans in the stands of Alliance Stadium and smiled.

Just before the start of the game, he applauded the empty stands.

The meeting, which is part of the Italian championship competition, was held on 8 March in Turin.