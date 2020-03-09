Watch Cristiano Ronaldo High-Five Ghost Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Portuguese Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's best-known association football players, joked about empty stands in a match that was closed to spectators because of the coronavirus infection epidemic in Italy.
A funny incident occurred after the members of the Turin team left their bus near the fences where fans traditionally meet the players who arrive. Ronaldo ironically high-fived the non-existent fans in the stands of Alliance Stadium and smiled.
Just before the start of the game, he applauded the empty stands.
The meeting, which is part of the Italian championship competition, was held on 8 March in Turin.
Cristiano Ronaldo taking in this closed doors idea in the best way 😭pic.twitter.com/cJYUVMOKE6— TC. (@TotalCristiano) March 8, 2020
