Juventus-Inter Match Postponed Over Coronavirus Restrictions - Italy Football Authority

Four other competitions have also been delayed due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the authority added.

A Juventus-Inter match has been postponed until 13 May due to the coronavirus outbreak, Serie A football league announced on its official website. The faceoff was originally scheduled to take place in Turin on Sunday without spectators amid fears of the virus.

The league also announced the postponement of the Udinese vs Fiorentina, Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs SPAL and Sassyolo vs Brescia matches until 13 May.

On 31 December 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, located in the central part of the country. Experts have identified the disease as a new coronavirus. The WHO has recognised the outbreak as an international emergency and gave the disease its official name - COVID-19.

The number of people infected in mainland China has reached 79,200 people, of whom 2,835 have died and over 39 thousand have been cured. Cases of infection outside China have been recorded in 51 countries, where the number of people infected has reached 4,691; 67 people outside China have succumbed to the disease. According to the latest data, almost 900 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Italy, where 18 people have died.