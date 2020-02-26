Watch Ronaldo and Higuain Chase the Ball During Hilarious Juventus Training

Juventus decided to organize a "keep away" training session before their match against Lyon in the UEFA Round of 16, so Christiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain had to chase the ball, while all other players passed it around. Well, they definitely had a good laugh and good practice before the important game!
😆@juventusfc squad go wild with laughter as @G_Higuain fails in rondo ahead of their @ChampionsLeague last-16 match up with @OL#cristiano #ronaldo #cr7 #higuain #juventus #juve #ucl #viral #video #sports #news #football #seriea #ol #follow pic.twitter.com/DPIS94wFpJ— sntv (@sntvstory) February 25, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)