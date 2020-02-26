Man City Appeals Against Two-Season UEFA Ban

Earlier this month, the club was banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined for violating financial play rules. According to the UEFA, it had misrepresented the source of its sponsorship income, while the club's CEO Ferran Soriano denies those claims.

Manchester City appealed against their UEFA ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday.

The appeal is directed against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020, according to the statement.

The current UEFA champions previously said they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the "prejudicial" decision, with Soriano expressing hope that the case would be closed by Summer and the club would be playing in Europe next season.

