Man City Appeals Against Two-Season UEFA Ban

Manchester City appealed against their UEFA ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday.
The appeal is directed against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020, according to the statement.
The current UEFA champions previously said they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the "prejudicial" decision, with Soriano expressing hope that the case would be closed by Summer and the club would be playing in Europe next season.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
