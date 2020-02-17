Zero to Hero: Liverpool's Gomez Praises 'Underdog Mentality' of Reds Ahead of Match With Atletico

Jurgen Klopp's team now sits atop the English Premier League with an impressive 25-point lead, and a fantastic 34-game undefeated streak.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has claimed that the team aims to repeat last year's success and get another Champions League title, stating that "an underdog mentality" is giving the Reds a boost ahead of their round of 16 match against Atletico.

"It's just about establishing yourself. You aren't proven winners until you show you can do it again and again", Gomez said. "We went [to Madrid] last season and beat Spurs in one game. Now it is about maintaining that reputation in the Champions League. People might say, 'Oh yeah, they're performing well', but as a team, we have still got an underdog mentality".

© AP Photo / Felipe Dana Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past Liverpool's players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The two teams are scheduled to clash on Tuesday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the Merseyside team defeated Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Liverpool managed to win the UEFA Champions League ast year after a 14-year break. The Reds are also on the way to claiming the English Premier League after a 30-year drought.