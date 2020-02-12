Sorry, Not Sorry: Coutinho Happy for Liverpool Victories, Doesn't Regret Leaving the Team

The English club is now dominating the premier league, occupying first place with 24 victories and 1 tie, closing in on a record winning streak. If Jurgen Klopp's team wins this season, they will get the title after a 30-year drought.

Ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who left the team for Barcelona in 2018, stated he does not regret his decision, despite the Reds' recent success.

"Liverpool is flying, and it doesn't surprise me", the Brazilian stated. "We've seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager".

© AP Photo / Felipe Dana Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Liverpool won 2-0.

Coutinho fulfilled his dream of joining Barcelona back in 2018, when the Spanish club reach an agreement with Liverpool, with a transfer fee reported to be an initial £105 million (over $136 million), which could rise to £142 million ($184 million) with various clauses being met. At the moment, Coutinho is on loan at Bayern Munich, who are in pole position in the Bundesliga.