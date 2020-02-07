'I Still Love Liverpool': English Striker Michael Owen Opens Up on Heartbreaking FC Exit

Famed former English footballer Michael Owen, who used to play for Liverpool, Real Madrid and the England national team, has revealed his attitude towards th

Former football player Michael Owen said in a podcast, 'The Greatest Game', that his exit from Liverpool was a wound which would never heal.

“Crying in the playing lounge and hoping nobody sees. You [Carragher] going public helped but it has been torture for a long time. It is like splitting up with your wife. I can only blame myself, I said yes to Real Madrid,” Michael Owen said.

Owen said that Liverpool exit “killed him for ages” and that he can’t do anything about what is in his heart.

“I still love Liverpool. Different to you [Carragher], you are still at that club being idolised. I was you. And yet there is a polarised opinion because of me thinking I will go away for a year and all of a sudden it is all ruined,” he added.

In December 1996, at the age of 17, he signed his first professional contract with Liverpool. Owen's performance was beyond praise: in the seven seasons he played at the club, he only once dropped below the grandmaster mark of 20 goals (season 1999-2000). In 2004 Michael Owen left Liverpool and joined Real Madrid.