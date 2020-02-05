'The Kids Are Alright': Liverpool's Youngest Team Ever Wins Fourth-Round in FA Cup

Teenage Midfielder Curtis Jones led Liverpool as captain to replay the 4th round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury.

Liverpool defeated Shrewsbury Town in the replay of the 1/16 final of the FA Cup (1-0).

Coach Jurgen Klopp decided to put on the second squad. Liverpool came forward after an own goal by Shrewsbury's Ro-Shaun Williams in the 75th minute of the game. No more goals were scored by either side.

No other club in England would have this for a under 23’s side against Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/DelW53bd7h — Tommy (@TLister77) February 4, 2020

​Curtis Jones became the youngest captain in the club's history; he is 19 years old.

Moreover, Liverpool had the youngest players, on average, in the history of the club's participation in tournaments. The average age of the Liverpool team members was 19 years and 102 days.

The first meeting of the teams ended in a draw (2: 2).