'The Kids Are Alright': Liverpool's Youngest Team Ever Wins Fourth-Round in FA Cup

Liverpool defeated Shrewsbury Town in the replay of the 1/16 final of the FA Cup (1-0).
Coach Jurgen Klopp decided to put on the second squad. Liverpool came forward after an own goal by Shrewsbury's Ro-Shaun Williams in the 75th minute of the game. No more goals were scored by either side.
No other club in England would have this for a under 23’s side against Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/DelW53bd7h— Tommy (@TLister77) February 4, 2020
Curtis Jones became the youngest captain in the club's history; he is 19 years old.
Moreover, Liverpool had the youngest players, on average, in the history of the club's participation in tournaments. The average age of the Liverpool team members was 19 years and 102 days.
The first meeting of the teams ended in a draw (2: 2).
