Former Tottenham Striker Names Who Liverpool FC Should Replace Mohamed Salah With in Future

Mohamed Salah, the Reds' stellar forward, has scored 96 goals while playing for the English club. He has been named one of the best footballers in the world.

Liverpool should consider swapping Mohamed Salah for Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho in the future, former England and Tottenham footballer Darren Bent told talkSPORT in an interview.

Bent believes that despite the Egyptian football star's success in the team, his way of playing can be characterised as "selfish" compared to his teammates.

“Listen, we know [Salah] scores a lot of goals and he is a top, top player. But when you look at his general play [compared] to say Mane, I’d have to say Mane has been better than him”, he said. “He may score more goals than Mane, but Mane’s work-rate for the team, he’s unselfish, always looks for others first, he’ll get his fair share of goals. So you look at Salah and yes he does score all these goals but is he really complementing Mane and Firmino or is he looking for more goals?"

For this reason, getting Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho would be regarded as an upgrade for the club, the former striker added.

“But if you can replace him with like an Mbappe or someone like a Jadon Sancho, I think it’s worth thinking about”, the striker concluded.

However, Bent still thinks that the club shouldn't get rid of Salah immediately, at least not until they can find a decent alternative.

Kylian Mbappé is a French professional forward playing for Paris Saint-Germain, while Jadon Sancho is an English winger playing for Borussia Dortmund.