PSG's Kylian Mbappe Praises Liverpool, Sends Transfer Message – Reports

In 22 matches, Liverpool have managed to get 64 points putting them 16 points ahead of Manchester City in second with a game in hand.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe said he sees the strengths of Liverpool, the leader in the English Championship.

"What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing," Mbappe said. "They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again.”

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win,” he added as quoted by the BBC.

Kylian Mbappe caught the attention of Premier League clubs by scoring twice as Monaco knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League in 2016-17.

Mbappe also mentioned a possible summer transfer.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game,” he stressed.

