Russian Figure Skater Aliev Takes Gold at 2020 European Figure Skating Championships in Graz

Aliev, who has become European champion for the first time in his career, came in second place in the short programme but took gold after gaining 184,44 points in free skating.

Russia's Dmitri Aliev has taken gold for the first time at the European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria.

Alieve gained 184,44 points in the free routine and won first place with 272,89 points in total.

Dmitri Aliev 🇷🇺 is the new European Champion!



Smooth edges, an emotional performance fantastic jumps and a teary eyed finish, what a skate!

Another Russian sportsman Artur Danielian, 16, won a silver medal, with 246,74 points in total. Georgian skater Morisi Kvitelashvili took bronze.

And we have our new men's champion!



🥇Dmitri Aliev 🇷🇺

🥈Artur Danielian 🇷🇺

🥇Dmitri Aliev 🇷🇺
🥈Artur Danielian 🇷🇺
🥉Morisi Kvitelashvili 🇬🇪