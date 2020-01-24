Russian Figure Skater Aliev Takes Gold at 2020 European Figure Skating Championships in Graz

Russia's Dmitri Aliev has taken gold for the first time at the European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria.
Alieve gained 184,44 points in the free routine and won first place with 272,89 points in total.
🏆 Dmitri Aliev 🇷🇺 is the new European Champion! 🏆— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 23, 2020
Smooth edges, an emotional performance fantastic jumps and a teary eyed finish, what a skate ! 🙌🔥#EuroFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/wH3tPu9ksm
Another Russian sportsman Artur Danielian, 16, won a silver medal, with 246,74 points in total. Georgian skater Morisi Kvitelashvili took bronze.
And we have our new #EuroFigure men’s champion!— Europe On Ice (@europeonice) January 23, 2020
🥇Dmitri Aliev 🇷🇺
🥈Artur Danielian 🇷🇺
🥉Morisi Kvitelashvili 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/iw12YIPlPU
Michal Brezina 🇨🇿 Dmitri Aliev 🇷🇺 Artur Danielian 🇷🇺 | Men Short Program | Graz 2020 #EuroFigure pic.twitter.com/MOb7CwNunJ— Irene (@IrishWinter) January 23, 2020
