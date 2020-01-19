Alex Ovechkin Passes NHL Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux on All-Time Goals List, Enters Top 10 Scorers

Alexander 'Ovi' Ovechkin, 34, scored a second consecutive in-season hat-trick on Saturday, bringing the Washington Capitals to a stunning comeback victory over the New York Islanders with a final score of 6-4 (1-2, 0-2, 5-0). 'Ovi' scored in the 11th, 46th and 60th minutes, and was named the MVP of the match.

Ovechkin's hat-trick made history on Saturday as the 2018 NHL champion tied his all-time scoring stats with league Hall-of-Famer Steve Yzerman - putting Ovechkin's name in the ninth position in the record books - after Ovi scored his 692nd career goal late in the third period on an empty net to seal the victory.

The Russian national also passed another legendary NHL star Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the career list.

WHAT. A. GOAL.



Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) officially passes Mario Lemieux on the all-time goals list! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gV3GR06Wlz — NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2020

​Capitals Head Coach Todd Reirden - who himself skated previously in the league against Lemieux and Yzerman - was delighted with Ovechkin's record, telling reporters after the game that "it was an honor to play against them. To now see Ovi passing them, with many games in front of him, it's special and fitting for the way he did it tonight''.

The Capitals' all-star veteran has scored 34 goals in 49 games this season and is now tied in second place with Auston Matthews from Toronto Maple Leafs, just two goals behind David Pastarnak of the Boston Bruins, who has scored 36.

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup last year and Ovechkin became the first Russian-born player with the rank of a team captain to claim the league trophy.