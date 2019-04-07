Ovechkin Makes NHL History With Record-Setting Goal-Scoring Streak (VIDEO)

The reigning champion Washington Capitals finished first in the Metropolitan Division during the current 2018-2019 season, entering the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes, whom they trounced four times during the regular season.

Washington Capitals Captain Alexander 'Great Eight' Ovechkin has earned his namesake, scoring 51 goals during the current NHL season to earn the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy for leading goal scorer for the eight time, the NHL has reported.

The award saw Ovi break a tie with hockey legendary Canadian-born left winger Bobby Hull, who led the NHL goal-scoring record seven times during his career with the Chicago Black Hawks.

Ovechkin, who was drafted into the NHL in 2004, previously led the NHL in goal scoring in 2007-2008, 2008-2009, 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, and 2015-2016.

The player was ecstatic to earn the goal-scoring record. "You always want to do something special, obviously, but sometimes it's hard. I'm happy to get it done," he said last week after scoring his 50th goal.

With 658 total goals under his belt, the 33 year old is 13th in total goals scored in NHL history. Ovechkin became the top Russian goal scorer in league history in February, surpassing legendary Detroit Red Wings centre Sergei Fedorov.

The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup last year, for the first time in the team's history, with Ovechkin becoming the first-ever Russian-born captain to win the Cup.