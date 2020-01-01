WADA's 2020 List of Prohibited Substances Enters Into Force

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that its new list of banned substances and methods has come into force.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces that its 2020 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List), which was first published on 30 September 2019, enters into force today (1 January)", WADA said in a statement.

For a substance or a method to be put on the list, it must satisfy two criteria out of three, meaning it has to either be capable of improving one's athletic performance, or be of a potential or actual risk to an athlete's health, or violate the spirit of sport.

The list was originally unveiled on 30 September and is mandatory for all signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code.

On 9 December, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it allegedly manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

Following the ban, Lasitskene led the voice of athletes who expressed anger and frustration at the state of affairs.