MMA Fighter Covington Hospitalised With Broken Jaw After Defeat to Usman in UFC - Video

A dramatic UFC 245 fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman resulted in a bloody mess, as Covington was subsequently transported to a local hospital with a broken jaw following his defeat.
The ex-interim welterweight champion took a powerful blow from Usman at the end of the second round but continued the fight against the opponent despite the injury until a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO).
Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw against Kamaru Usman... #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/k8wjhITZFz— SMH (@BTCballer1) December 15, 2019
AND STILL!!!!— Shaun King (@shaunking) December 15, 2019
Knockout by Kamaru Usman against Trump’s favorite white supremacist UFC fighter Colby Covington.
Mauled him in the 5th round with two knockdowns. pic.twitter.com/y1ghshaQNy
Covington, however, was not happy about that decision, slamming referee Marc Goddard for stopping the fight and accused Usman of feigning injury.
Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019
