MMA Fighter Covington Hospitalised With Broken Jaw After Defeat to Usman in UFC - Video

Covington, who had challenged Africa's first UFC champion in a bid to gain the welterweight title, was hospitalised after an initial check-up by the medical team confirmed the seriousness of the injury sustained.

A dramatic UFC 245 fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman resulted in a bloody mess, as Covington was subsequently transported to a local hospital with a broken jaw following his defeat.

The ex-interim welterweight champion took a powerful blow from Usman at the end of the second round but continued the fight against the opponent despite the injury until a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO).

Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw against Kamaru Usman... #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/k8wjhITZFz — SMH (@BTCballer1) December 15, 2019

AND STILL!!!!



Knockout by Kamaru Usman against Trump’s favorite white supremacist UFC fighter Colby Covington.



Mauled him in the 5th round with two knockdowns. pic.twitter.com/y1ghshaQNy — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 15, 2019

​​​Covington, however, was not happy about that decision, slamming referee Marc Goddard for stopping the fight and accused Usman of feigning injury.