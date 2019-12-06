McGregor Eager to Fight UFC's 'Baddest Motherf**cker' Masvidal

In early November, Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via a TKO at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden, winning the title and the belt of UFC's "Baddest Motherf**cker."

MMA Junkie reported Thursday, citing UFC president Dana White that former dual champion Conor McGregor wants to fight Jorge "Baddest Motherf**cker" Masvidal.

“Conor has told me he definitely wants a fight with Masvidal. So we’ll see what happens,” White said.

Masvidal already commented on a possible rumble with the Irish fighter back in November, stating that he would "f*ck that little guy up."

Conor McGregor, who so far hasn’t return to the octagon following his defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on 6 October, 2018, is due to face Donald Cerrone on 18 January, 2020.

Masvidal's latest rumble ended up with the US fighter defeating his opponent, Nate Diaz, via TKO in the fight for the title of the "Baddest Motherf**cker."