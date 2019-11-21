Russia's MMA Champion Nurmagomedov Opens Up About His Feelings After Win Over McGregor

The fighter of Dagestani origin is currently number two in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. Nurmagomedov has claimed 28 wins over his career and has never been defeated.

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared his feelings about the iconic victory over his Irish rival Conor McGregor last October.

Speaking at a Q&A session with fans, the Dagestani confessed that he had mixed emotions.

"What was going on in my head when I was declared winner? Don't you remember? I was at a locker room at that moment. Guarded by 300 security personnel. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin called me and asked me how I was doing. And I told him: 'I'm in the facilities under the stands surrounded by 300 guards - I don't know, they are probably going to beat me, I guess'. Overall, I had some mixed emotions at that moment", the 31-year-old fighter said.

© AP Photo/ John Locher Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off during a ceremonial weigh-in

He also dismissed McGregor's recent statements of a rematch, saying it is unlikely that the Irishman is actually seeking to face him again.

"I don't honestly think that he wants a rematch. He was beaten and strangled for four rounds. He also threw some punches and he wanted for this to be over", the champion concluded.

Nurmagomedov vs McGregor was the highlight of UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October 2018. Russia's fighter triumphed in the 4th round.

However, both men engaged in a brawl outside the octagon that saw McGregor suspended for six months while Nurmagomedov was handed a nine-month suspension.