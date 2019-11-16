Russian Figure Skaters Clear All Gold at 2019–20 ISU Grand Prix in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian figure skaters won on Saturday all four disciplines at the home event of the 2019–20 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix in Moscow.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii won pair competition with 229.48 points, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were second (216.77), and Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert finished third (186.16).

© Sputnik / Нина Зотина Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii in Moscow

Earlier in the day, Alexandra Trusova won ladies' singles gold with 234.47 points, another Russian skater Evgenia Medvedeva won silver (225.76), and US competitor Mariah Bell won bronze (205.67).

© Sputnik / Нина Зотина Alexandra Trusova in Moscow

Russians cleared men's singles competition. Alexander Samarin won it with 264.45 points, Dmitri Aliev was second (259.88), and Makar Ignatov came third (252.87), less than one point ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won ice dance with 212.15 points, followed by Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (207.64) and Spain's Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin (185.01).

© Sputnik / Александр Вильф Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in Moscow

Earlier in November, Russia's Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov came first in the pairs’ discipline at the 2019 – 2020 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix in France.