Russian Mishina and Galyamov Win Pairs Figure Skating Gold at Gran Prix Stage in Grenoble

The pair won free routines, with 207,58 points total.
Anastasia Mishina / Alexandr Galliamov with a textbook twist lift ! They take first in the Pairs

Pairs Final Results - Internationaux de France 2019


Another Russian pair, Daria Pavlyuchenko and Denis Khodykin, won silver medal, with 206,56 points total. They were in the first place after the pairs' short program in Grenoble, but got only 129.97 points in free skating on Saturday.
Haven Danny and Brandon Frazier took bronze for the United States, with a total of 199,40.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia won gold in the Grand Prix ladies' singles discipline, while her compatriot Alina Zagitova won silver.
