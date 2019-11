The event is hosted by the Peruvian Weightlifting Federation in partnership with the International Weightlifting Federation. The Grand Prix is considered an Olympic qualification event.

The 2019 International Weightlifting Federation's "Grand Prix" competition kicked off in the Peruvian capital of Lima on 8 November at the Eduardo Dibos Coliseum in the city’s San Borja district.

Athletes from numerous countries will compete in the three-day tournament in five weight categories.

The winner will receive a $5,000 prize, while those taking second and third places will be granted $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

