IWF Clean Sport Commission Suggests Changes to Organization's Anti-Doping Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Clean Sport Commission, which held a two-day meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Frankfurt, suggested that the organization's anti-doping policy could undergo some changes and proposed to promote anti-doping education, according to the IWF press release.

"Major axes paired with assets were brought together as part of potential innovations to lead the way in the following fields: Potential changes in the IWF Anti-Doping Policy; Anti-Doping Education – shifting the culture through targeted spread of knowledge; Sample Collection; Analytical innovations," the press release, issued on Tuesday, said.

The Commission was made up of independent experts in various fields, including sports law and anti-doping

The Commission will submit its first preliminary report to the IWF Executive Board at its two-day meeting, which will kick off on September 30.