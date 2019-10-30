FC Seattle Sounders Win MLS Western Conference, Beating FC Los Angeles 3-1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Seattle Sounders have won the 2019 MLS Western Conference, beating Los Angeles 3-1 in the final match.

The match was held on late Tuesday at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Seattle's goals were scored by forward Raul Ruidiaz in the 22nd and 64th minute of the match as well as by midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro in the 26th minute. Los Angeles' only goal was scored by midfielder Eduard Atuesta in the 17th minute.

Western Conference Champions! MLS Cup! What a game! Go Sounders!! pic.twitter.com/JovqkXxL0R — Robert (@SeattleOriginal) October 30, 2019

​Seattle's victory in the Western Conference paves the way for them to head to the MLS Cup final where they will face the winner of the Eastern Conference. FC Toronto will face FC Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference finals, set to be held on Wednesday.

The Seattle Sounders won the MLS Cup in 2016 and lost in the 2017 finals.