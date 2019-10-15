FIFA May Extend Punishments for Racist Incidents Globally After Bulgaria-England Match

The Bulgaria - England game in Sofia on 13 October had to be stopped twice as English players were met with racist chanting and Nazi salutes by Bulgarian fans. England went on to win the Euro 2020 qualifier 6-0.

FIFA may extend worldwide any penalties that a "Confederation or Member Association imposes for racist incidents, such as those which occurred in Sofia during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier match between Bulgaria and England", the organisation said in a statement.

"FIFA, therefore, expects to be informed as soon as practicable regarding the relevant decisions of the UEFA disciplinary bodies in relation to this particular case. This would allow any sanctions imposed to be extended worldwide", the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Bulgaria’s Football Union President Borislav Mihaylov submitted his resignation following the scandal after the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev urged for his resignation.

England Football Association Chairman Greg Clarke, who was present at the game, called it "one of the most appalling nights" he had ever witnessed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in turn, called for all football governing bodies to think of "more effective ways to eradicate racism in football".

