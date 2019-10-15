Register
15 October 2019
    England's captain Harry Kane (centre) speaks with the referee after the match with Bulgaria was interrupted by racist chanting

    Shame in Sofia: Bulgarian Fans Accused of Racist Chanting During Defeat By England

    © AFP 2019 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
    The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will be held in 12 cities across Europe next summer with the final at Wembley Stadium in London. England will be one of the favourites.

    The Bulgarian prime minister, Boyko Borissov, has called for the head of the country's football association to resign in the wake of racist chanting by home fans which marred the game with England in Sofia on Monday night.

    England star Raheem Sterling, who scored two goals in the 6-0 victory, praised Mr Borissov’s move.

    The match was halted twice because some Bulgarian fans were making monkey noises and raising the arms in Nazi-style gestures.

    ​Mr Borissov has told his sports minister to suspend all relations with the Bulgarian Football Union until Borislav Mihaylov resigns.

    Mr Mihaylov was a former goalkeeper who once played for English club Reading.

    England manager Gareth Southgate said his side “made a statement” by staying on the pitch and completing the match despite racist chanting.

    ​The visitors led 2-0 through goals from Marcus Rashford and Ross Barkley when play was first stopped and supporters were warned the game could be suspended if the chanting did not stop.

    England made it 3-0 before Croatian referee Ivan Bebek was forced to stop the game again and he held discussions with players and coaching staff from both sides. Several Bulgarian “ultras” were ejected from the stadium at that point.

    Bulgarian fans react during a temporary interruption of the Euro 2020 qualification game with England in Sofia
    © AFP 2019 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
    Bulgarian fans jeer the referee after the game with England was halted

    England, who lost to the Czech Republic on Friday, eventually won the game 6-0 with black players scoring three of the goals.

    Afterwards Southgate told ITV: "We know it is an unacceptable situation. I think we've managed to make two statements really by winning the game, but also we have raised the awareness of everybody to the situation. The game was stopped twice and I know for some people that won't be enough, but I think we were as a group on board with that process."

    The English Football Association said several players were subjected to “abhorrent racist chanting" and called on UEFA to investigate immediately.

    ​Bulgaria, who are bottom of the Euro2020 qualifying group and have lost their last 10 games, could face a fine from UEFA.

    One of the players who was targeted by the fans was Tyrone Mings, who was making his England debut.

    He said: "The correct steps that were taken definitely helped. We made the decision at half-time to come out and play the game which we thought was the right decision. If anything else happened, we would have taken appropriate action."

    ​One end of the Vasil Levski National Stadium had already been closed after racist incidents during games against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.

    England now need just a point from their final two qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo next month to qualify for Euro2020.

