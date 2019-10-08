The Time Has Now Come: German Football Star Bastian Schweinsteiger Announces Retirement From Sport

Ex-Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from professional football.
The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire and @DFB_Team and of course @AnaIvanovic and my family for their support!— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jNSrXGNpxF
The 35-year-old Chicago Fire footballer made 121 appearances for Germany and was in the winning team at the World Cup in 2014.
Prior to Chicago Fire, which he joined in 2017, he played for Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
The midfielder is married to former tennis player Ana Ivanovic.
