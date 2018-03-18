Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger Reportedly Welcome a Baby Boy

The retired Serbian tennis player and the German football star had announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram in November last year.

30-year old Ivanovic and 33-year-old Schweinsteiger, who have been married since July 2016, haven't made an official announcement yet, but blic.rs reports the couple have become parents to a healthy baby boy.

READ MORE: Neymar on His Time With PSG: Five Months Have Felt Like Five Years

After the news broke out, it became clear why Schweinsteiger was missing during his Chicago Fire's loss to Minnesota United in MLS. The couple reportedly named their firstborn Luka.