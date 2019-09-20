Russia Suspected of Manipulating Doping Data From Moscow Lab - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is suspected of manipulating the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, a non-compliance procedure has been launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), German ARD television journalist Hajo Seppelt reported.

"ARD Doping Editorial Team Breaking News: RUS under suspicion to have manipulated Moscow lab data (provided to @wada_ama early 2019). @wada_ama Compliance Review Committee will inform WADA Exco at Tokyo meeting next week. „Non Compliance“ procedure already initiated", Seppelt wrote on his Twitter blog.

The statement comes after nine Russian athletes have filed lawsuits after L'Equipe's interview with Director-General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus was published earlier in the week. The RUSADA head criticized the leadership of the All-Russia Athletic Federation and accused a number of athletes from Russia's Chuvash Republic of having prohibited blood transfusions under the protection of the regional authorities.

In 2015, the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of multiple violations of doping regulations, which eventually led to restrictions against Russian athletes, including confiscation of several medals of Sochi and Rio Olympics and a ban on Russian athletes to compete under the national flag during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Russian officials have denied the existence of any state-run doping programs in the country, but have admitted there were some isolated cases of doping abuse.