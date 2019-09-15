UFC’s Michel Pereira Pulls Insane Acrobatic Moves in Fight Against Tristan Connelly

Brazilian UFC fighter Michel ‘Demolidor’ Pereira, 25, stunned spectators on Saturday with a series of acrobatic moves against his 33-year old Canadian opponent, Tristan ‘Boondock’ Connelly.
During the fight, Pereira used the octagon wall to kick himself towards Connelly, which, for a moment, looked like Superman’s characteristic flight.
K-Boom! #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/CwMkY1jM2C— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 15, 2019
He chased Connelly around the cage with a series of somersaults which Connelly opted to avoid entirely.
So...this happened in a fight today. #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/DZfiRv0w8O— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) September 15, 2019
And in a particularly stunning moment, Pereira pulled a back somersault over the Canadian who was at that moment lying on the floor, in a move which could have easily killed the man. The flip appeared to be mostly for show and did no damage to his downed opponent.
Half the gas tank gone before the fight starts 😂😂 #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/feNjvunkZX— Michael”Left Hook Larry”Bisping (@MMA_UFC_BANTER) September 15, 2019
Unfortunately for Pereira, Connelly eventually got the Brazilian under control and kept punching until the referee ended the fight to the audience’s unanimous cheer.
Tristan Connelly just won...and gained a new fan. #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/p2ycHQBJ9G— ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 15, 2019
